Mass firings of federal workers begin under Trump, Musk

WASHINGTON >> Mass firings at multiple U.S. government agencies have begun as President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk accelerate their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy, union sources and employees familiar with the layoffs told Reuters today.

Termination emails have been sent in the past 48 hours to scores of government workers, mostly recently hired employees still on probation, at the Education Department, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and the General Services Administration (GSA).

“The Agency finds that you are not fit for continued employment because your ability, knowledge and skills do not fit the current needs, and your performance has not been adequate to justify further employment with the Agency,” letters sent to at least 45 probationers at the SBA stated.

>> RELATED: Musk’s DOGE targets conservative foes, not major budget items

Reuters has seen a copy of the termination letter.

Letters to at least 160 recent hires at the Education Department, also seen by Reuters, told them that their continued employment “would not be in the public interest.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Trump repeatedly called for the elimination of the Education Department during his presidential campaign. On Wednesday he called it a “con job” and said he wants it closed.

About 100 probationary employees received termination letters on Wednesday at the GSA, according to two people familiar with the firings.

MASSIVE DOWNSIZING

The firings come as Trump has tasked the South African-born Musk and members of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to undertake a massive downsizing of the 2.3 million-strong civilian federal workforce and the potential shuttering of entire government agencies.

DOGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson at the Office of Personnel Management, the human resources arm for the U.S. government, said: “The Trump administration is encouraging agencies to use the probationary period as it was intended: as a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment.”

The unprecedented cost-cutting initiative has sown panic among federal workers in the U.S. capital and public protests. Trump has sought to press ahead with the effort despite a barrage of lawsuits from labor unions and Democratic attorneys-general and criticism from some fellow Republicans that the initiative is ideologically driven.

Trump has defended the effort, saying the federal government is too bloated and that too much money is lost to waste and fraud. While there is bipartisan agreement on the need for government reform, critics have questioned the blunt-force approach of Musk, who has amassed extraordinary influence.

According to government data, there are about 280,000 civilian government workers who were hired less than two years ago, with most still on probation.

On Tuesday, with Musk by his side in the Oval Office, Trump signed an executive order vastly expanding the power of DOGE, ordering U.S. agencies to prepare for mass layoffs and work closely with Musk’s team in identifying government employees who can be laid off.

LEGAL VICTORY

The firings come as Trump scored a major legal victory on Wednesday in his efforts to dismantle the federal bureaucracy when a federal judge ruled that a buyout offer to government workers could proceed.

About 75,000 workers have signed up for the buyout, said a spokesperson for the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, equal to 3% of the civilian workforce.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has sent DOGE members into at least 15 government agencies, where they have gained access to computer systems with sensitive personnel and financial information, sent workers home.

They have led a successful drive to hollow out two agencies — the U.S. Agency for International Development, which provides a lifeline to the world’s needy, and the CFPB, which protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders.

About 70 probationers at the CFPB were sent termination letters on Tuesday night.

“It’s just so stressful to deal with, it’s hard to take,” one career employee at the CFPB told Reuters after the probationers were fired. The agency has been shuttered and full-time staff sent home. “We all feel that we will be next.”

Republicans have railed against the CFPB since its creation in the wake of the 2008 financial crash, declaring it an example of liberal overreach.