Letter: Consider International Date Line implications

I have lived in Hawaii since 1995 and certainly respect the function of the Legislature to set the policy for the current needs of the diverse citizens of our state. Presently this includes Lahaina, marijuana, gambling, health care, insurance, sea water rise, housing and our kupuna.

However, it remains very important to think outside the box with opportunities for the next generation. In this regard it is worth considering shifting Hawaii to the other side of the International Date Line (IDL).

The IDL is an artificial cartographical determination set in 1884, and is not based on international law. Interestingly, adjustments were made in 1910 to accommodate two remote Hawaiian islands at the time. I recognize this is a far-reaching subject, but it could have benefits for commerce, the military, tourism and our future. Let Hawaii start the day rather than accept its end.

Randy Harris

Kahala

