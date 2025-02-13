Letter: Fireworks enforcement protocol must change

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Here is a simple, effective way to greatly reduce the use of illegal fireworks without burdening police: First, allow the use of photo/video evidence to incriminate criminals; and second, hold the homeowner or renter responsible with fines after the fact.

Neighbors could send photos and videos of the worst offenders. If this is not acceptable, then police need a dedicated hotline for complaints and a special non-uniformed task force that can take photos and video as evidence. The police are too busy on New Year’s Eve to stop at each offender’s location, seek search warrants and process arrests. We need to empower them to impose fines after the fact.

After a few $5,000 fines, behavior will change.

Russell Ruderman

Keaau, Hawaii island

