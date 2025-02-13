Letter: Locals are afterthought when it comes to beaches

I found the last quote of the article “Hotel use of public beaches in contention” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 10) very disturbing, poorly phrased and exclusionary. Waikiki Beach Services General Manager Chuck Vause said he understands the need for “public beach space for not only our guests but the general public, people in other hotels, even local people that come down this direction as well.” Even local people? They are not only part of the general public, this is their home.

Local people have grown up on, swam at, surfed and cherished all the island beaches for generations. Local people are general public residents who love their home.

Georgia Tien

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter