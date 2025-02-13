Letter: Poor treatment grounds for Trump retaliation

When Donald Trump was first elected into office, the political opposition came after him with a vengeance. When he lost reelection, the political opposition came after him with a vengeance. When he was out of office, the political opposition came after him with a vengeance. Conservative Republicans also became political pariahs and suffered from political vengeance.

When Trump was reelected into office, the political opposition wanted him to be a nice person. Why didn’t the political opposition realize that the political shoe of retaliation is on the opposition’s political foot?

Keoni Ronald May

Punchbowl

