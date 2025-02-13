Letter: Spotlight Hawaiian culture with Laulau Day

In response to Talia Sibilla’s article on House Bill 957, which would establish “Laulau Day” as a new state holiday, I agree that the bill should pass for a myriad of reasons (“Laulau Day would celebrate Hawaiian food, culture,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 28). Most importantly, it would celebrate Hawaiian culture as a whole.

I was very shocked to learn that a testifier at a recent Honolulu City Council meeting called olelo Hawaii a “dead language.” The testifier seemed out of touch with reality — there are over 26,000 olelo Hawaii speakers! It shows that some people are oblivious to Hawaiian culture in general despite living in the islands. Now more than ever, it is important to recognize, share and respect Hawaiian culture.

State Rep. Darius Kila’s HB 957 is a great step in the right direction to returning the spotlight that Hawaiian culture deserves, and I urge our representatives and senators alike to take action in support of this bill.

Eugene Balictar Jr.

Ewa Beach

