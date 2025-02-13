Letter: Trump tramples checks and balances for revenge

What agency, elected body or elected official will be brave enough to stop the president’s illegal actions? Donald Trump is the head of the executive branch, and there are checks and balances. James Madison wrote in support of separation of powers: “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary in the same hands … may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

Trump has fostered an atmosphere of fear, reprisals and, in his own words, revenge against his critics. He perceives people as for him or against him, and doesn’t see (or care) about dire and destructive consequences to our democracy. He wants to tear down the government and he is gathering minions to do it.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter