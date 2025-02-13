Letter: Use Kolekole Pass funds to build new public road

Thursday, February 13, 2025
In lieu of utilizing the Kolekole Pass as a bypass from the West Side of Oahu to evacuate residents in the event of fire or disaster, why not have a regular road from Kaena Point to Mokuleia?
As noted in the Star-Advertiser, approximately $80 million was required to upkeep the one-way, narrow, winding Kolekole Pass, which is rarely used by the general public (“Military and local agencies practice the Kolekole Pass evacuation route,” Feb. 6).
The $80 million can be used to start building the road from Kaena Point to Mokuleia. The cost of a regular road or even a new one-way road approximately two miles long would be beneficial to civilians and the military all the time, and especially in emergency situations.
Miriam Kuulei Mata
Pearl City
