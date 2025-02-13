Off the news: Debating permanent homeless program

Hawaii’s state-supported efforts to help homeless people with mainland ties return to their families or home towns are a relatively simple way to resolve some homelessness without the ongoing costs of shelter and services — for those who agree to leave and have support at their destination. However, homeless people “from the mainland” make up a very small portion of Hawaii’s homeless population. An average of about 88 people each year have been returned.

The state should surely continue offering people this option, on an as-needed basis. Given the relatively small numbers concerned, though, we question adding permanent funding or staff for the program, as House Bill 212 and Senate Bill 360 would do.