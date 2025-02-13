Off the news: Gabbard confirmed as intelligence director

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Never underestimate Tulsi Gabbard, now ensconced as this nation’s director of national intelligence.

From Hawaii legislator to Honolulu City Council member to U.S. Congress representative, Gabbard has done many partisan twists and turns, all the while ascending up the political food chain.

The U.S. Senate’s 52-48 vote Wednesday puts Gabbard, who has little intelligence experience, in charge of the nation’s 18-agency intelligence community; she is now President Donald Trump’s top adviser on intelligence issues.