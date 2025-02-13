Man, 38, arrested in fatal shooting at Kalihi game room

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu police arrested a 38-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man at an illegal game room in Kalihi.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree after turning himself in at HPD’s main station. He is in custody pending charges from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night to reports of gunshots on Laa Lane, where they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Department of the Medical Examiner did not release the 30-year-old’s name.

Police said the victim was at a residence operating as an illegal game room when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

There are between 50 to 75 game rooms active at any given time across Oahu. Last year, the division executed 44 search warrants on illegal game rooms, resulting in the seizure of illegal gambling machines, firearms, and drugs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Game rooms can be anywhere, from industrial and commercial areas to residential neighborhoods,” read a statement from HPD. “Illegal gambling investigations can take several weeks or months to conduct. Search warrant are typically executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division and Crime Reduction Units. The game rooms have been associated with violent crimes, including homicides, robberies and shootings.”