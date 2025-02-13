On the Move: Lilly Schloeder

Kahala Nui has hired Lilly Schloeder as director of marketing and communications. Schloeder joins with more than eight years’ experience in marketing for the nonprofit sector, including as director of marketing and digital content for Boston Baroque; and marketing and creative manager for the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. She is also an accomplished violinist, having served as associate prinicpal violinist for the University Philharmonic at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va..

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.