Scoreboard – February 13, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Vulcan Gymnasium.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, first round, 9 a.m. at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State, 10:30 a.m.;

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Sacramento State, 1 p.m.; Cal State Bakersfield vs. Western

Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Western Illinois vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Marshall vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, 9 a.m. at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Western Illinois vs. Sacramento State, 10:30 a.m.; Western Illinois vs. Utah Tech, 1 p.m.;

Sacramento State vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 3:30 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western

Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and

2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA State

Championships: diving, 8:45 a.m.;

swimming, 2:30 p.m. at UH’s Duke

Kahanamoku Aquactic Complex.

SOFTBALL

UH schedule

(Record: 4-1)

Thu., Feb. 6 vs. Santa Clara# W, 7-2

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Saint Louis# W, 5-2

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. So. Indiana# W, 7-2

Sat., Feb. 8 Southern Indiana# W, 6-0

Sat., Feb. 8 Santa Clara# L, 0-3

Today vs. Western Illinois% 6 p.m.

Friday vs. Utah Tech% 6 p.m.

Saturday vs. Sac. State% 5:30 p.m.

Sunday vs. CSU Bakers.% noon

Sunday vs. Utah Tech% 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 19 at Cal Baptist 4 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. BYU@ 1 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Nevada@ 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s@ 5:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 vs. LMU@ 9:30 a.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 vs. SDSU@ 11:30 a.m.

Wed., Feb. 26 vs. Howard^ 6 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 vs. Jackson State^ 6 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Jackson State^ 4 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Washington^ 6 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Howard^ 12:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Washington^ 3 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 7 vs. Long Beach St.! 6 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 8 vs. Long Beach St.! 2 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 8 vs. Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 14 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m.

Sat., Mar. 15 at CS Northridge! 10 a.m.

Sat., Mar. 15 at CS Northridge! noon

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! 2 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! 4 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 23 vs. UC Davis! 2 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 28 at CS Fullerton! 3 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Fullerton! 10 a.m.

Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Fullerton! 12:30 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 4 vs. UC Riverside! 6 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. UC Riverside! 2 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 11 at CS Bakers.! 11:30 a.m.

Sat., Apr. 12 at CS Bakers.! 9:30 a.m.

Sat., Apr. 12 at CS Bakers.! 11:30 a.m.

Fri., Apr. 18 vs. UCSB! 6 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 19 vs. UCSB! 2 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 19 vs. UCSB! 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 25 at Cal Poly! 2 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 26 at Cal Poly! noon

Sat., Apr. 26 at Cal Poly! 1:30 p.m.

Fri., May 2 vs. UC San Diego! 6 p.m.

Sat., May 3 vs. UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Sat., May 3 vs. UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

The Big West Championship is May 7-10

at Fullerton, Calif.

Home games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium

#—Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic

%—Spring Fling Tournament

@—Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at

Cathedral City, Calif.

^Outrigger Invitational

!— Big West game

BASKETBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Modified Single-Elimination

Tournament

University 51, Kamehameha 49

Boys Varsity I-AA

Playoff

Kamehameha 52, Saint Louis 47

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Division I Championship

Kamehameha-Hawaii 71, Konawaena 54

Boys Division II Championship

Kohala 38, Hawaii Prep 29

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Ho’o Ikaika 21, Makules 20

Fat Katz 70’s 10, Kupuna Kane 1

Sons of Hawaii 13, Yankees 70’s 6

Kanaks 13, Waipio 1

Sportsmen 10, Action 4

Bad Company 14, Yankees 1

P.H. Shipyard 17, Firehouse 16

Go Deep 19, Na Kahuna 7

Zen 9, Islanders 6

Aikane 18, Na Pueo 5

Golden Eagles 19, Fat Katz 3

Kool Katz 10, Lokahi 9

Praise The Lord 20, Hui Ohana 17

WATER POLO

COLLEGE WOMEN

Collegiate Water Polo Association

Varsity Poll

1t. Stanford 98 2

1t. USC 98 1

3. UCLA 92 3

4. California 88 4

5. Hawaii 84 5

6. UC Irvine 77 6

7t. UC Davis 74 9

7t. Fresno State 74 10

9. Long Beach State 70 7

10. Arizona State 62 11

11t. UC San Diego 58 13

11t. Harvard 58 18

13. Princeton 51 8

14. Loyola Marymount 46 14

15. Wagner 45 20

16t. Indiana 40 12

16t. Michigan 40 16

18. UC Santa Barbara 32 15

19. San Jose State 30 17

20. Pacific 23 22

21. San Diego State 20 23

22. Cal State Northridge 10 19

23t. Marist 6 RV

23t. Pomona-Pitzer 6 25t

25t. Brown 5 21

25t. Villanova 5 RV

Other receiving votes: California Baptist 3, Long Island 2.