First-place Hawaii runs winning streak to 12 games

Lily Wahinekapu’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 48 seconds left provided the dagger for a 12th straight win for the Hawaii women’s basketball team as it knocked off Long Beach State 72-65 tonight at The Gold Mine in Long Beach, Calif.

The Beach were held without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the fourth quarter, with Jada Crawshaw’s layup with 17 seconds remaining snapping an 0-for-12 drought from the field by Long Beach State (12-11, 8-6 Big West).

By then, the Rainbow Wahine were already well ahead to improve to 18-6 overall and 12-2 in the Big West, avenging an overtime loss to the Beach in early December in Hawaii.

Freshman center Ritorya Tamilo scored a team-high 15 points with seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Wahinekapu added 14 points. Kelsie Imai provided 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal off the bench and MeiLani McBee chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Hawaii won despite committing 24 turnovers that led to 19 Long Beach State points.

UH outrebounded the Beach 40-32 and outscored Long Beach State 39-27 in the second half.

Hawaii will end the road trip on Saturday at UC Irvine, which was tied for first place with UH in the loss column at 10-2 entering tonight’s game against UC Santa Barbara.

Tipoff Saturday is noon at Bren Events Center.