Jets split from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wish him well

The New York Jets have informed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers that they are moving on without him.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement released by the team today.

“It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

Rodgers, 41, joined the Jets amid much fanfare ahead of the 2023 season but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the opener. Last season, he rebounded to start all 17 games but the Jets finished only 5-12. He completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Jets chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

For everything you’ve given us the past two years, thank you 8 ?? pic.twitter.com/JvPneWMgEIâ” New York Jets (@nyjets) February 13, 2025

Rodgers has options should he wish to continue playing in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are at the top of the list of teams in need of a starting quarterback, however the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants also are among teams that could be in the mix.

Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers before moving on the Jets. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame member and four-time NFL MVP ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in many statistical categories.

He is first in passer rating (102.6), fifth in career touchdown passes (503), and seventh in both pass completions (5,369) and passing yards (62,952).

The Jets will feature a new look in many ways next season. In addition to Glenn and Mougey, the team will have a new offensive coordinator in Tanner Engstrand and largely a new coaching staff.

Without Rodgers, New York has veteran Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis and Adrian Martinez as quarterbacks under contract.

The Jets also have the No. 7 pick in the April NFL draft.