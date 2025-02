University of Hawai’i Head Coach Timmy Chang at practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The list is fittingly short, but distinguished.

The Hawaii football team’s history of successful 6-foot-and-under defensive tackles includes Lance Samuseva, Mike Lafaele, Reagan Mauia, Penitito Faalologo, Djuan Matthews, Lawrence Wilson, Siave Seti and Lafu Tuioti-Mariner.

“There have been some great defensive linemen in this program who weren’t very tall,” said Jeff Reinebold, who coaches UH’s defensive tackles and nose guards. “Do I want them all 6-2 and above? The reality is we want D-tackles to do what we’re asking them to do and care enough to do it with passion every day.”

Reinebold said Aiden McComber and Josh Sagapolutele fit the requirement. Both are 5 feet 11, each capable of playing 3-tech tackle or nose tackle, and members of the first-team defense this spring training.

“They’ve paid their dues,” Reinebold said. “They go into spring ball as the No. 1s. It’s their job to keep it. That’s credit to their hard work and what they’ve done in the weight room and what kind of people they’ve been around campus and academically. All of those things are factors.”

Reinebold said transfers De’Jon Benton and Luther McCoy are pushing for starting jobs. “Jordan Crawford is making strides,” Reinebold said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Jamar Sekona is ahead in his recovery from knee injuries. Qwyn Williams, a transfer from Ohio Dominican University, joins this summer.

“They’ve got some guys here who are new that (McComber and Sagapolutele) will have to hold off,” Reinebold said. “But competition is always good. If you don’t have competition, you’re not going to get better. Those guys are determined to walk out of the end of (spring) training camp as No. 1s.”

McComber, a third-year sophomore, is one of six alumni of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High of Las Vegas on the spring roster. Linebacker Giovanni Iovino, a Bishop Gorman graduate who previously played at Washington State and San Diego, joins in June. All worked out in the “Iron Church,” Bishop Gorman’s weight room run by Chris Brown, now the Warriors’ linebacker coach and associate head coach.

“CB paved the way,” McComber said. “He brought us here. I’m grateful to have him as that guide.”

McComber, who weighs 265, is admittedly under-sized against Mountain West blockers. “I’ve got to play with that chip on my shoulder,” said McComber, who relies on first-step quickness, leverage and a punch to disengage from grasping O-linemen. “That’s the mentality. Even though they’re bigger, I’ve got to play up to it.”

McComber is capable of bench-pressing 365 pounds and back-squatting 500 pounds.

“He’s going to give you effort every day,” Reinebold said of McComber. “He does care deeply. I’ve learned through all the years in this business, when your give-a-(poop) factor is pretty high, you usually have a chance to be a good player.”

Sagapolutele awakens before the sunrise at his home in Waimanalo, makes the drive to Manoa, then leads a riveting prayer to teammates ahead of each spring practice.

“Just praising God in the morning,” said Sagapolutele, who took over duties from his older brother, Anthony Sagapolutele. “It was like a torch being passed down. He passed it down to me. I have to take full responsibility to pick up where he left off, giving the same energy. That’s the mindset to get everyone started for the day.”

Last year, Sagapolutele brought that same passion to the scout team, where he portrayed the opposing team’s defensive tackle in drills against UH’s starting offense.

“I see scout team as an opportunity to get better,” he said. “You keep playing against the No. 1s, you’ll get better. Not many people get the opportunity.”

With the departure of several defensive tackles following the 2024 season, Sagapolutele worked his way into the starting lineup.

“He’s got really good quickness,” Reinebold said. “He’s really strong. He’s got great balance. He’s a good athlete. He’s just not very tall.”

Sagapolutele, who is listed at 250 pounds, said: “I feel small out there, but I play with a big heart out there.”

He can bench-press 365 pounds and back-squat 470 pounds.

Sagapolutele is not on scholarship “but it doesn’t mean I can’t work hard. I come out here and work hard every day.”