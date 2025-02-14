Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD frees man, 29, from solo car wreck with ‘jaws of life’

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu firefighters used the “jaws of life” to extricate a 29-year-old man from a car following a solo crash in Pearl City overnight.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:42 a.m. for an auto accident on Kamehameha Highway near Kaahumanu Street. Four units with 14 personnel responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one occupant trapped inside their vehicle. HFD was able to stabilize the car and free the man using hydraulic rescue tools.

Care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:57 a.m.

EMS treated the man for multiple injuries and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

