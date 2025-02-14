High surf advisory in place due to large northwest swell

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of most isles, effective until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, a high surf advisory for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island, has been extended until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says a large, west-northwest swell is expected to build this afternoon and peak tonight.

Surf is expected to reach 12 to 18 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, and 8 to 15 feet along west-facing shores.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 8 feet along the west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Officials say the advisory will likely expand to cover the north- and west-facing shores of Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui by tonight as the swell peaks.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Weather officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”