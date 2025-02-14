Kauai police arrest suspect in critical hit-and-run

Kauai police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition earlier this week.

Police on Thursday located an unattended vehicle believed to be involved in the collision and arrested the alleged driver, Salvin Hilario, who has no permanent address.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury, leaving the scene of a collision with serious bodily injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, and inattention to driving. Police said Hilario is currently being held in a KPD cellblock.

Police said at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was struck in the southbound lane of Nawiliwili Road. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid and left before first responders arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to Wilcox Medical Center and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.

Police thanked the public for their support in providing information for the investigaiton, which remains ongoing.