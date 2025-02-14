Man critically injured in Kakaako pedestrian collision

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Ala Moana Boulevard late Thursday night, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near Ward Avenue. According to police, a 58-year-old man was driving westbound with a 58-year-old female passenger when they collided with a man who ran across the roadway against a “Do Not Walk” signal.

Emergency Medical Services transported the pedestrian to an area hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene and were not injured. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.