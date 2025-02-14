Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, February 14, 2025 71° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Man critically injured in Kakaako pedestrian collision

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:15 a.m.

Traffic

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Ala Moana Boulevard late Thursday night, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. near Ward Avenue. According to police, a 58-year-old man was driving westbound with a 58-year-old female passenger when they collided with a man who ran across the roadway against a “Do Not Walk” signal.

Emergency Medical Services transported the pedestrian to an area hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene and were not injured. Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide