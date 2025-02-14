Prosecutors decline to charge man with murder in Kalihi shooting

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge a 38-year-old man with murder today in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man at an illegal game room in Kalihi.

Iosefa “Sefa” Fiso, a convicted felon, was charged with a firearms offense and his bail is set at $50,000, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Prosecutors did not immediately release a reason for declining to charge Fiso for murder.

Fiso has more than 50 prior arrests and citations, according to state court records. In June 2023 he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fiso was sentenced to four years probation.

Fiso was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree after turning himself in at HPD’s main station.

Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night to reports of gunshots on Laa Lane, where they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Department of the Medical Examiner did not release the 30-year-old’s name nor the cause and manner of death pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim was at a residence operating as an illegal game room when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

There are between 50 to 75 game rooms active at any given time across Oahu. Last year, the division executed 44 search warrants on illegal game rooms, resulting in the seizure of illegal gambling machines, firearms, and drugs.

Between Jan. 29, 2024 and Jan. 29, there have been 30 murders on Oahu, 598 robberies, and 993 aggravated assaults, according to HPD statistics.