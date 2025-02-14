Prosecutors quit after order to drop NYC mayor case

Manhattan’s U.S. attorney resigned on Thursday rather than obey an order from a top Justice Department official to drop the corruption case against New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams.

Then, when Justice Department officials transferred the case to the public integrity section in Washington, which oversees corruption prosecutions, the two men who led that unit also resigned, according to five people with knowledge of the matter.

Several hours later, three other lawyers in the unit also resigned, according to people familiar with the developments.

The serial resignations represent the most high-profile public opposition so far to President Donald Trump’s tightening control over the Justice Department. They were a stunning repudiation of the administration’s attempt to force the dismissal of the charges against Adams.

The departures of the U.S. attorney, Danielle R. Sassoon, and the officials who oversaw the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, Kevin O. Driscoll and John Keller, came in rapid succession Thursday. Days earlier, the acting No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Emil Bove, had ordered Manhattan prosecutors to drop the case against Adams.

The agency’s justification for dropping the case was explicitly political. Bove had argued that the investigation would prevent Adams from fully cooperating with Trump’s immigration crackdown. Bove made a point of saying that Washington officials had not evaluated the strength of the evidence or the legal theory behind the case.

Sassoon, in a remarkable letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, said that Bove’s order to dismiss the case was “inconsistent with my ability and duty to prosecute federal crimes without fear or favor and to advance good-faith arguments before the courts.”

“I have always considered it my obligation to pursue justice impartially, without favor to the wealthy or those who occupy important public office, or harsher treatment for the less powerful,” she said. “I therefore deem it necessary to the faithful discharge of my duties to raise the concerns expressed in this letter with you and to request an opportunity to meet to discuss them further.”

Sassoon, 38, made a startling accusation in her letter. She wrote that the mayor’s lawyers had “repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with the Department’s enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed.”

A lawyer for Adams, Alex Spiro, said, “The idea that there was a quid pro quo is a total lie. We offered nothing, and the department asked nothing of us.

“We were asked if the case had any bearing on national security and immigration enforcement, and we truthfully answered it did,” he added.

In her letter, Sassoon said that Bove had scolded a member of her team for taking notes during the meeting and ordered that the notes be collected at the meeting’s end.

Sassoon also wrote that her office had proposed a superseding indictment against the mayor that would have added a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The charge, she wrote, would have been “based on evidence that Adams destroyed and instructed others to destroy evidence and provide false information to the FBI.” It would also have included additional accusations about his “participation in a straw donor scheme.”

Spiro responded, saying that if prosecutors “had any proof whatsoever that the mayor destroyed evidence, they would have brought those charges — as they continually threatened to do, but didn’t, over months and months.”

“This newest false claim is just the parting shot of a misguided prosecution,” he said.

Bove accepted Sassoon’s resignation in his own eight-page letter Thursday, in which he blasted her handling of the case and decision to disobey his order.

He told her the prosecutors who had worked on the case against Adams were being placed on administrative leave because they, too, were unwilling to obey his order.

He said they would be investigated by the attorney general and the Justice Department’s internal investigative arm. He also told Sassoon both bodies would evaluate her conduct.

But the internal investigations ordered by Bove could prove risky for him. Officials will likely review Bove’s conduct as well, and the judge overseeing the case could demand answers from Justice Department officials in Washington.

Matthew Podolsky, who had been Sassoon’s deputy, is now the acting U.S. attorney, a spokesperson for the office said Thursday evening.

Bove’s letter offered a window into a dispute that has been raging between the Justice Department officials in Washington and federal prosecutors in Manhattan, out of sight of the public.

On Thursday afternoon, according to a pool report, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he had not asked for the case against Adams to be dropped.

But Bove’s letter made explicit that he believed Trump — whom he formerly served as his criminal defense lawyer — held sway over the Justice Department, which for decades has operated at a remove from the White House.

“In no valid sense do you uphold the Constitution by disobeying direct orders implementing the policy of a duly elected President,” he wrote to Sassoon, “and anyone romanticizing that behavior does a disservice to the nature of this work and the public’s perception of our efforts.”

He wrote he had accepted Sassoon’s resignation “based on your choice to continue pursuing a politically motivated prosecution despite an express instruction to dismiss the case. You lost sight of the oath that you took when you started at the Department of Justice.”

Until recently, Bove was one of Trump’s defense lawyers, representing him in his New York state criminal trial last year. The trial led to Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal that had threatened to derail his 2016 campaign.

The Southern District of New York, the prosecutor’s office Sassoon led until Thursday, has long been viewed as the nation’s most prestigious U.S. attorney’s office. It has a reputation for guarding its independence and fending off interference from Washington, winning it the nickname “the Sovereign District.”

An official with the Justice Department in Washington declined to comment.

Sassoon notified her office of her decision to resign Thursday in a brief email shortly before 2 p.m. The office has not filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“Moments ago, I submitted my resignation to the attorney general,” she wrote in the email, the text of which was provided to The New York Times. “As I told her, it has been my greatest honor to represent the United States and to pursue justice as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.”

She continued: “It has been a privilege to be your colleague, and I will be watching with pride as you continue your service to the United States.”

The Trump administration last month named Sassoon, a veteran prosecutor, to head the office on an interim basis while Trump’s choice for the job, Jay Clayton, awaited Senate confirmation.

She was quickly swept into conversations with Justice Department officials about the criminal case against Adams.

The commissioner of the city’s Department of Investigation, whose staff worked on the case against the mayor, said in a statement that her agency had “conducted its work apolitically, guided solely by the facts and the law.”

The commissioner, Jocelyn E. Strauber, also underscored that the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss the case was unrelated to the evidence.

Adams is running for reelection, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove him from office for cause. And although she had previously suggested she would not intervene, she was equivocal in an interview on MSNBC on Thursday night. The allegations were concerning, she said, and she needed time to find “the right approach.”

Adams was indicted last year on five counts, including bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, stemming from an investigation that began in 2021. Adams had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial in April.

Then Monday, Bove directed Sassoon to dismiss the case. She was also told to cease all further investigative steps against Adams until a review could be conducted by the Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney, presumably Clayton, after the mayoral election in November.

Sassoon joined the Southern District in 2016. A graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, she clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court and is a member of the Federalist Society, the conservative legal group.

In 2023, Sassoon was named co-chief of the Southern District’s criminal appeals unit, the position she held when she was promoted last month to interim U.S. attorney.

Bove in his Monday memo said that the dismissal of charges was necessary because the indictment “unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources” to Trump’s immigration crackdown and had “improperly interfered” with Adams’ reelection campaign.

Just hours after Sassoon’s resignation Thursday, Adams said that he would issue an executive order to allow federal immigration authorities into the Rikers Island jail complex, a clear shift in the city’s sanctuary policies. The move followed a meeting earlier in the day between Adams and Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

The memo from Bove also criticized the timing of the charges and “more recent public actions” of Damian Williams, the former U.S. attorney who brought the case, which Bove said had “threatened the integrity” of the proceedings by increasing prejudicial pretrial publicity that could taint potential witnesses and jurors.

Bove appeared to be referring to an article Williams wrote last month, after leaving office, in which he said New York City was “being led with a broken ethical compass.”

The indictment against Adams was announced in September by Williams, who led the office during the Biden administration. Adams, a Democrat, has claimed that he was targeted because of his criticism of the administration over the migrant crisis — an assertion the Southern District has rebutted, noting that the investigation began well before the mayor made those comments.

Adams has praised parts of Trump’s agenda, visited him near his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida and attended his inauguration a few days later. The two men did not discuss a pardon, but Trump spoke about a “weaponized” Justice Department, The New York Times reported.

Trump had criticized Adams’ prosecution, saying the mayor had been “treated pretty unfairly,” and had floated the possibility of a pardon.

On Jan. 22, just after Sassoon was elevated to her post, the Southern District vigorously defended its prosecution in a court filing made in her name. The filing cited “concrete evidence” that Adams had taken illegal campaign contributions. It called his claim that his prosecution was politically motivated an attempt to divert attention “from the evidence of his guilt.”

