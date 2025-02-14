Trump, Musk cut thousands of U.S. agency jobs, more expected

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk’s campaign to radically cut back the U.S. bureaucracy spread today, with thousands of workers who handle everything from securing the nation’s nuclear weapons to caring for military veterans losing their jobs.

About 1,200 to 2,000 workers at the Department of Energy were laid off, including hundreds of employees from the office that oversees the nuclear stockpile, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters today.

That added to a round of cuts that has targeted departments including Veterans Affairs, Education and the Small Business Administration.

>> RELATED: Musk wants to ‘delete entire agencies’ from U.S. government

Officials from the Office of Personnel Management, which oversees federal hiring, met with agencies on Thursday, advising them to lay off their probationary employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some 280,000 employees out of the 2.3 million member civilian federal workforce were hired in the last two years, with most still on probation and easier to fire, according to government data.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moves at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled a broader range of people being targeted beyond probationary employees, sources said, with some employees on fixed-term contracts being axed.

Trump says the federal government is too bloated and too much money is lost to waste and fraud. The federal government has some $36 trillion in debt and ran a $1.8 trillion deficit last year, and there is bipartisan agreement on the need for government reform.

But congressional Democrats say Trump is encroaching on the legislature’s constitutional authority over federal spending, even as his fellow Republicans who control majorities in both chambers of Congress have largely supported the moves.

“I take Secretary Collins at his word when he says there will be no impact to the delivery of care, benefits, and services for veterans with this plan,” Republican U.S. Representative Mike Bost, who heads the House panel that oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs, said in a statement today, referring to the department’s chief, Doug Collins. The department said on Thursday it was firing more than 1,000 employees.

The full scope of the layoffs was still emerging, but at a minimum, nearly 6,000 employees across seven departments and agencies have been fired this week, according to reporting by Reuters and other outlets.

Critics have also questioned the blunt force approach of Musk, the world’s richest person, who has amassed extraordinary influence in Trump’s presidency.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today shrugged off those concerns, comparing Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to a financial audit.

“These are serious people, and they’re going from agency to agency, doing an audit, looking for best practices,” he told Fox Business Network, dismissing what he called “hysteria” over the cuts.

Musk is relying on a coterie of young engineers with little government experience to drive his DOGE campaign, and their early cuts appear to have been driven more by ideology than driving down costs.

The speed and breadth of Musk’s effort has produced growing frustration among some of Trump’s aides over a lack of coordination from his team, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, sources told Reuters.

Steve Lenkart, executive director of the National Federation of Federal Employees union, which represents more than 100,000 workers, said he expects Musk and the Trump administration to concentrate going forward on agencies that regulate industry and finance.

“That’s really what this whole thing is really all about,” Lenkart. “It’s getting government out of the way of industry and incredibly rich people, which is why Elon Musk is so excited about this.”

Trump and Musk have said they are committed to reducing the size of the federal bureaucracy, which they charge is unaccountable to the White House and blame for actively stalling Trump’s policy initiatives.

They have already offered some federal workers an incentive package to quit voluntarily, tried to gut civil-service protections for career employees, frozen most of U.S. foreign aid and have attempted to shutter some government agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development and the CFPB almost entirely.

About 75,000 workers have signed up for the buyout, the White House said, equal to 3% of the civilian workforce.

Workers throughout the government who had opted not to take the buyout worried if they would be next on the chopping block.

“I decided to roll the dice and stick around,” said an employee in the General Services Administration, who was granted anonymity to discuss his decision not to take the buyout. “It is a little unsettling to say the least.”

Unions representing federal workers have sued to block the buyout plan. The American Federation of Government Workers said on Thursday it will also fight the mass firings of probationary employees.

A suit filed on Thursday by the attorneys general of 14 states alleges Musk was illegally appointed by Trump and seeks an order barring him from taking any further government action.

Along with those court challenges, Musk and DOGE have been hit with several privacy lawsuits over their access to government computer systems.

Two federal judges overseeing privacy cases against DOGE will consider today whether Musk’s team should have access to Treasury Department payment systems and potentially sensitive data at U.S. health, consumer protection and labor agencies.

Musk has sent DOGE members into at least 16 government agencies, where they have gained access to computer systems with sensitive personnel and financial information, and sent workers home.

The Treasury Department’s inspector general has launched an audit of the payment system’s security controls, according to a letter sent in response to a request by Democratic lawmakers. A congressional watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, has also accepted a Democratic request to review the decision to give DOGE access to Treasury systems.

DOGE did not respond to a request for comment on the widespread layoffs, but a spokesperson for OPM said the firings were in line with new government policy.

Additional reporting by Leah Douglas, Susan Heavey, David Lawder and Tom Hals.