Letter: Consistent and persistent opposition to stop Trump

My head is spinning from all the rapid-fire illegal actions taken by the Trump administration — to the point that I think about just tuning out. But we just can’t do that. There must be resistance.

Although our constitutional government incorporates a system of checks and balances, the GOP-controlled Congress does nothing. Will the courts provide guardrails? Maybe, but the administration has previously hinted that they might ignore rulings they don’t like.

So, what can be done? The nation’s faith leaders should speak up about the immorality of ripping immigrant families apart and denying funds for food and care to disadvantaged populations. One suggestion has been for congressional Democrats to form a committee that publicly highlights Trump administration transgressions in a weekly report.

Finally, as private citizens, we need to make our voices heard through public forums, support for resisting organizations and letters to media. Don’t tune out!

Jim King

Waikiki

