Letter: Don’t let funds slip away, adopt carbon cashback

I agree with the Feb. 9 editorial “Tap various wells for climate fee” (Star-Advertiser, Our View). There is a good source of funding that the Legislature has yet to implement — carbon cashback. If only the Legislature had passed an amended version of carbon cashback in 2022 that gave 20% of the funds to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Such action would have resulted in revenues of around $200 million dollars over the 2023 to 2025 time frame.

Unfortunately, the Legislature chose once again to kill the carbon cashback policy. Let’s urge the Legislature to not let another three years and $200 million dollars slip by, and instead pass carbon cashback in the 2026 legislative session.

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter