Letter: In economic strife, don’t forget about retirees

The salary commission keeps raising the pay for our government officials, but who raises the income for our retired people who live on a fixed income and get 2% or 3% increases in tiered Social Security or retirement plans from the government?

All I see in the news are strikes by health personnel and hotel workers asking for more money or fewer work days. Now the government workers want 10% increases each year. Fine, but I think you will be forcing a lot of our retirees to move to more affordable places. You can’t keep raising prices and expect people to pay the higher cost to live here on fixed incomes. What will you be left with?

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

