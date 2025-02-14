Letter: Manoa Banyan Court project a win-win plan

To follow up on a recent letter to the editor, I must note that the nonprofit Lin Yee Chung Association is now diligently pursuing their Manoa Banyan Court (MBC) project, which would contribute to badly-needed affordable rental housing for our kupuna (“Musing the upkeep of cemeteries, highways,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9). It would also generate revenue to maintain and preserve the historic Manoa Chinese Cemetery — a win-win proposition.

While there has been vocal opposition to the MBC project, I am convinced that there is a significant silent majority of senior renters who would be in favor of more affordable rental housing close to health care facilities, recreation, public transportation, shopping and other resources that benefit them and their families.

Hopefully, our elected officials will support the MBC project. Otherwise, the Chinese cemetery could fall into disrepair and become yet another ward of the state and taxpayers.

Ray Tabata

Manoa

