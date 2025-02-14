Letter: Paid family leave would be boon for Hawaii workers

Bills on paid family leave are again before our Legislature. One is House Bill 755. Paid family leave is a critical issue in our community, one that affects the health, mental well-being and income of our families.

In our Legislature are bills directing the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial relations to create a family and medical leave insurance program with payroll contributions from employees. This program is important to provide an income as employees care for newborn babies, family members or themselves.

Many states, communities and developed countries around the world support employees and their families in this way with successful outcomes. The proposed state program would be for private and public businesses, and portable to another job as a benefit. Please contact your legislators about supporting paid family leave for our local families! It is pono and the right thing to do for our state!

Patricia Bilyk

Nuuanu

