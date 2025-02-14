Letter: Trump already doing a lot of good for Americans

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

President Donald Trump has been in office less than a month and, with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has exposed what I believe is a lot of wasteful government spending. He is working to immediately stop funding for these programs.

Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, whether you voted for him or not, as a hard-working taxpayer you have to agree that what he is doing is good for each and every American citizen.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

