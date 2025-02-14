Letter: Trump already doing a lot of good for Americans

Friday, February 14, 2025
73°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
President Donald Trump has been in office less than a month and, with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has exposed what I believe is a lot of wasteful government spending. He is working to immediately stop funding for these programs.
Whether you are a Republican or Democrat, whether you voted for him or not, as a hard-working taxpayer you have to agree that what he is doing is good for each and every American citizen.
Clark Himeda
Kuliouou
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter