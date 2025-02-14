Off the news: Doctor retention bill dies, another looms

Two misguided bills — House Bill 221, now thankfully dead, and Senate Bill 101 — would use University of Hawaii medical school tuition as a cudgel to keep kamaaina in this state, charging out-of-state tuition retroactively if UH M.D.s don’t commit to practice in Hawaii for at least two years after completion of their residency or fellowship.

SB 101 must be buried next. Restraining the careers of islanders who attain a coveted M.D. with financial penalties is no way to attract, or keep, doctors. Incentives are the way to go, and Hawaii already offers student loan repayments for doctors who commit to stints of at least two years, as implemented in 2023.