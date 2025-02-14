Off the news: RFK Jr. overcomes opposition to head HHS

The way things have been going, politics-watchers were not stunned to hear that the controversial nomination of Robert. F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday had cleared the goal posts in Congress.

Still, it was likely disheartening news for Gov. Josh Green, who had been front and center of the opposition, citing the effects of RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism on a deadly 2019 measles outbreak in Samoa.

It will be interesting to track Kennedy’s ongoing vaccine outlook. With the avian flu spread starting to worry more epidemiologists, that may be an issue sooner than later.