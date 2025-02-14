Millare wins Gatorade cross country honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Moanalua junior James Millare was named the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday.

Millare won the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Championship in early November with a 5K time of 15:57.27, more than 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up. He also won the OIA championship.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic achievement, excellence in the classroom and community service.

Millare, who has maintained a 3.41 GPA, has volunteered locally as a middle school track meet marshal and volunteered through his church.

UH’s Ostrowski sets third Big West record

Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski turned in his third record- breaking performance Thursday at the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston.

Ostrowski set Big West records in the 50-yard freestyle (19.28) and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay team (1:16.01) on Thursday.

Dietrich Meyer, Jordan Meacham and Grant Stoddard were also on the 200 freestyle relay team.

The previous day, Ostrowski was on the 200 medley relay team that broke school and conference records with a time of 1:23.64.

Tomer Goldfaden, Stoddard and Meyer also were members of the 200 medley relay team.

Other UH gold-medal winners Thursday were Holly Nelson (women’s 50 freestyle, 22.57), the women’s 200 freestyle relay team (1:30.74), Brandon Shepherd (men’s 3-meter dive, 323.65) and Macie Wheeler (women’s 1-meter dive, 307.90).

HPU men’s basketball team wins in 2 OTs

Joshua West scored 25 points as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Dominican 85-79 in double overtime Thursday in San Rafael, Calif.

Pavle Kuzmanovic added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sharks (13-11, 8-7 PacWest).

Jorge Ochoa had 19 points for the Penguins (9-15, 4-12).

>> Alaiyah San Juan scored 19 points, and Taylor Linzie added 12 points and 25 rebounds as the Dominican women beat Hawaii Pacific 61-57.

The Penguins improved to 18-9, 12-4 PacWest.

Serenity Santos finished with 11 points and Alana Roberts had 10 rebounds for the Sharks (9-12, 5-10).