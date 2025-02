The Hawaii basketball team conquered the boards, possession problems and Long Beach State for Thursday’s gritty 62-60 victory in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,607 saw Marcus Greene make a key recovery and then hit two decisive free throws in the final seconds to help the Rainbow Warriors improve to 14-11 and 6-8 in the Big West. The ’Bows remain in seventh place. Eight teams qualify for next month’s Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev. The Beach, coached by former UH assistant Chris Acker, fell to 7-19 and 3-10.

After overcoming 12 first-half turnovers, the ’Bows built a 12-point lead after the intermission. But the Beach chipped away. It was 57-49 when Greene was assessed a foul on TJ Wainwright, who appeared to be falling before being touched. Wainwright swished all three free throws to cut the Beach’s deficit to 57-52.

Later, Wainwright hit a 3 to cut it to 58-55 with 1:25 to play.

Greene then missed a jumper for the right wing, and Tanner Christensen grabbed the offensive rebound. Greene got the ball again, and this time hit a pull-up jumper to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 60-55 with 33.4 seconds to play.

“Short-term memory,” Greene said. “You’ve just got to play your game, shoot your shot when you’re open and live with it.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Two possessions later, LBSU’s Kam Martin drained a 3 from the top of the key to close the Beach to 60-58 with 10.4 seconds to play.

UH inbounded to Ryan Rapp, who was caught in a two-defender trap. The basketball broke free from Rapp’s grip, but Greene recovered with 5.9 seconds left.

“Just get the ball,” Greene said. “Need the ball, get the ball.”

Rapp said: “First of all, I thought I got fouled. I was expecting the ref to call a foul. When I realized he didn’t foul, I was like, ‘Please, somebody be there.’ Luckily Marcus got the ball.”

Greene was fouled, and his two free throws extended the lead to 62-58.

“Knock down the shots, end the game,” Greene said of his mindset at the line.

Devon Askew, who scored 29 points in the first meeting between the teams in December, misfired on a 3 with a two seconds left. Derrick Michael Xzavierro grabbed the offensive rebound and scored the inconsequential putback as time expired.

“For our team … I told our guys I’m a broken record,” Acker said. “We lost the rebounding battle by 14 (34-20). We had opportunity to come up with a couple rebounds down the stretch, which would have given us an opportunity on offense to take a lead, and we didn’t come up with the ball. That’s the story of our lives this season. Like I’ve always said, I’m very proud of the effort our team continues to put out there on the floor. Sometimes we’re physically out-matched in some of these games.”

Greene and Rapp led the ’Bows with 10 points apiece. Askew finished with 16 points but was held to 5-for-20 shooting.

Askew, a transfer from California, shot 2-for-10 in the first half. He was guarded by Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, Kody Williams and Tom Beattie. Williams exited with 8:58 left in the first half after landing awkwardly on a layup attempt. He did not play the rest of the game, although the ankle ailment is not considered serious.

In a symbolic moment in the first half, the arena lights dimmed and then went out for a few seconds. The brief power outage mirrored the offensive shortcomings of both teams in a first half that ended with Hawaii up 29-24.

Once again the ’Bows, who averaged 14.8 turnovers per Big West game, committed 12 in the first 20 minutes. At one point the ’Bows had twice as many turnovers (10) as baskets (five). Against a collapsing Beach defense and occasional press, the ’Bows shot 8-for-18 from the field in the first half. Their first three baskets were 3-point shots. They did not hit their first 2-point shot until Christiansen drove the lane from the right wing for a layup with 7:30 left ahead of the intermission.

Forward Harry Rouhliadeff’s seven points led the ’Bows’ first-half scoring. Rouhliadeff buried all four of his free throws despite shrill whistles from a fan. After Rouhliadeff buried a 3, he turned to the Beach supporters and blew a kiss.

BIG WEST MEN

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 11 2 .846 — 21 4

UC San Diego 11 2 .846 — 21 4

CS Northridge 9 4 .692 2 17 7

UC Riverside 9 5 .643 21

⁄2 16 10

UC Davis 9 5 .643 21

⁄2 15 10

UCSB 8 6 .571 31

⁄2 16 9

Hawaii 6 8 .429 51

⁄2 14 11

Cal Poly 4 9 .308 7 10 15

CSU Bakersfield 4 10 .286 71

⁄2 10 16

Long Beach St. 3 11 .214 81

⁄2 7 19

CS Fullerton 1 13 .071101

⁄2 6 20

Thursday

Hawaii 62, Long Beach State 60

UC Davis 75, UC Riverside 74

UC San Diego 73, Cal State Bakersfield 54

UC Irvine 62, UC Santa Barbara 60

Cal Poly 98, Cal State Fullerton 83

Saturday

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Davis at UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

Cal Poly at Cal State Northridge

HAWAII 62 LONG BEACH STATE 60

THE BEACH (7-19, 3-11 Big West)

NO. PLAYER PTS FG-A 3PT FT-A O-DREB TREB PF A TO BLK STL MIN

0 Johnson 8 4-10 0-1 0-0 0-3 3 4 1 0 0 2 25

2 Martin 11 3-8 1-4 4-4 0-0 0 1 2 0 0 1 35

9 Askew 16 5-20 1-5 5-5 0-6 6 4 3 3 0 2 40

10 Wainwright 20 6-12 3-5 5-5 2-1 3 3 1 0 0 0 39

44 Nagy 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 9

1 Xzavierro 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 3 0 1 0 0 24

5 Hart Jr. 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4

11 Lewis 1 0-1 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 1 2

13 Denson 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 1 16

15 Richardson 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 0 6

TEAM 2-2 4 0

Totals 60 20-53 5-16 15-16 6-14 20 19 8 8 0 7 200

Percentages 37.7 31.3 93.8

RAINBOW WARRIORS (14-11 6-8 Big West)

NO. PLAYER PTS FG-A 3PT FT-A O-DREB TREB PF A TO BLK STL MIN

2 Beattie 8 3-5 0-2 2-2 0-3 3 2 3 3 0 0 32

14 Rouhliadeff 9 2-5 1-3 4-4 5-4 9 2 1 4 0 0 33

22 Rapp 10 3-5 1-2 3-6 1-1 2 4 0 2 1 1 26

30 Hunkin-Claytor 8 3-5 0-0 2-4 0-5 5 0 1 1 0 1 30

32 Christensen 9 4-5 1-2 0-0 2-5 7 2 0 4 0 0 25

0 Williams 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 0 1 1 0 0 6

4 Greene 10 4-8 0-1 2-3 0-1 1 3 0 0 0 0 23

5 Nemeiksa 8 2-5 0-3 4-4 0-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14

20 Palm 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 8

34 Jacobs 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0 1 1 0 4

TEAM 0-2 2 0

Totals 62 21-40 3-14 17-23 8-26 34 16 6 16 2 2 200

Percentages 52.5 21.4 73.9

Halftime — Hawaii 29, Long Beach State 24

Technical fouls — none. Officials — Mark Fulton, Kristyne Esparza, Chad Shepherd. A —

4,358.