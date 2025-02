Saint Louis’ Berger shows no rust at ILH wrestling championships

Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger avenged a loss from two months ago to claim his third ILH wrestling championship on Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gym.

Hunter Berger of Saint Louis topped Paliku Chang of Kamehameha for the title at boys 132.

Now the hunter can get back to being the hunted.

Saint Louis junior Hunter Berger avenged a loss from two months ago to claim his third ILH wrestling championship on Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gym.

Berger beat Kamehameha’s Paliku Chang by a 16-1 technical fall to win the 132-pound title and keep his ILH slam hopes alive. He hadn’t wrestled since the Officials Tournament in December, when he injured his ankle and had to cede the victory to Chang. With Berger on the shelf, Chang went through the season 33-0 until the grudge match.

“I couldn’t walk for a few days, but I kept training and rehabbing with him on my mind,” Berger said. “I wanted to get my title back. I am just glad it was a tough match.”

Berger wasted no time getting into form, scoring two takedowns in the first period and adding two more the rest of the way, ending the match with a near fall. His frantic pace was helped by his teammate in the match before his, as sophomore Eli Suan beat Dylan Landford of Kamehameha in overtime in a tornado of a match at 126 pounds.

Kamehameha’s Samson Paaluhi (150 pounds), Kalei Harbottle (190) and Elvis Miller (285) also repeated as champions. The Warriors won the team title by more than 40 points over Punahou.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Ramsey Nishida of Kamehameha failed in his bid for a third title when rival Gavin Buelow of Punahou beat him by technical fall. Kamehameha’s Noah McKenzie also failed to repeat, forfeiting to Maverick Sanchez of Mid-Pacific.

Other ILH champions are Braven Moore of Kamehameha (106), Punahou’s Gavin Wong (113), Troy Almeida of Pac-Five (120), Stanley Okimoto of Saint Louis (138) and ‘Iolani’s Kai Machida (157), Hunter Paclib (165) and Charles Naone (215).

Kamehameha girls add two slammers

Jax Realin and Alena Bartley earned their fourth ILH titles in the girls tournament, the first time two seniors from the same school achieved the feat in the same season.

Realin pinned Punahou’s Cassidy-Cheyne Lung in just over a minute, finishing her career undefeated in her home gym.

“I thought about it a couple of times,” Realin said. “It’s a sad moment, but I am happy. It is good to go in with a bang and come out with a bang, especially if my name is remembered by all. It’s a stepstone to states, but going for the grand slam for ILH is pretty good too.”

Realin competes at 130 pounds, where there is no shortage of challengers. Bartley pinned freshman teammate Pua Pule in the first period to complete her slam. She has wrestled twice in her four years in the ILH tournament — both pins — because of a dearth of competition. Yet she keeps showing up.

“She is a natural-born leader,” Realin said. “Always speaking out and calling out the ones who aren’t working out, making sure the team is actually one. She is basically the glue for our team.”

The glue certainly held, as the Warriors scored 200 points to beat Punahou’s 130.

Anela Hokoana repeated as a champion for Kamehameha with the 115-pound title and the Warriors added first-time champions in Kawailani Molina (105), Auriana Wakinekona (110), Sinalei Tuitele (145), Kamaleialoha Sanchez (170) and Hiilei Tuikolongahau (190).

‘Iolani senior Maya Rose DeAngelo earned her third state crown, but not the way she wanted. She trailed Kamehameha senior Rylie Nishida 6-1 after being taken down twice when Nishida stopped wrestling and grabbed her left arm. She was in so much pain that she could not raise her arm high enough to put on her headgear, leading to DeAngelo having her hand raised in victory and walking off the mat with tears in her eyes.

Punahou 120-pounder Tatiana Paragas earned her third ILH crown with a pin of Kamehameha’s Hepua Salter and Buffanblu sophomore Colbie Nakano added a second title with a pin of ‘Iolani’s Jacqueline Furuta at 135 pounds, as did Kulia Heffernan with a 7-4 win over Leann Suzuki of Kamehameha.

Other ILH champions include Maya Wong of Pac-Five (100) and Kaya-Alani Smith of Punahou (155). The state tournament begins Friday at the Blaisdell Arena.