Rainbow Warriors eager to continue hot streak

For the Hawaii baseball team, a new season brings a new beginning.

Les Murakami Stadium’s new artificial turf, which also replaced the dirt mound, offers true bounces for infielders and no divots for pitchers to patch.

The 11-member Big West now has a five-team postseason tournament, which should keep pennant races alive through the last weekend of the regular season. In Rich Hill’s first three seasons as UH coach, the Rainbow Warriors were 28-11 in May. They won 16 of 17 to end last season but failed to qualify for the NCAA’s postseason.

The ’Bows also reconfigured the pitching rotation, found successors for catcher DallasJ Duarte, and brought in more analytical programs to provide real-time information, such as a pitcher’s spin rate.

Entering’s today’s season opener against Marshall, some things never change.

The cross winds blow strongly from left to right in the outfield at Murakami Stadium. The Manoa mist is expected in the late innings. And there is ambience that Hill refers to as the “Manoa Magic.”

“More than anything else,” Hill said, “it’s just the fans and the environment.”

Hill said left-hander Sebastian Gonzalez and right-hander Itsuki Takemoto are considered the co-aces of the 21-pitcher staff. Both will start in tonight’s opener of a four-game series — Gonzalez on the mound, Takemoto as the designated hitter.

“I like Itsuki being able to hit on a Friday night,” Hill said. Takemoto will pitch in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for seven innings, the second for nine innings.

“Itsuki is high energy, high octane,” Hill said. “We’re going to go with this (rotation) for the first couple weeks and keep evaluating.”

While Takemoto thrived in the 2024 Cape Cod Baseball League, being named the most outstanding pitcher, Gonzalez did not participate in summer ball.

After compiling a 3.19 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 13 appearances, Gonzalez was shut down in early May after experiencing discomfort in the flexor muscles of his left forearm. “They told me to take the summer off, go strong and recover,” said Gonzalez, who has fully healed.

Gonzalez models his approach after Hall of Fame pitchers Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine, both of whom prioritized pitch location. Gonzalez averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and held batters to .217 average.

Hill said Liam O’Brien, whose fastball touched 98 mph in scrimmages, Zacary Tenn, Charlie Adamson, Isaiah Magdelano, Freddy Rodriguez, Cooper Walls and Cory Ronan are expected to receive significant work this weekend. Walls pitched three hitless innings in the alumni game. Tenn is viewed as a closer. Ronan is scheduled to pitch the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“We feel there are a lot of guys who can go one inning,” Hill said. “We have a saying: ‘Don’t save anything for the swim back. Swim out to to the buoy at Ala Moana. You might be gassed. We’ll come and get you. Don’t worry about it. But you’ve got to go hard, suicide pace.’ That’s kind of how we’ll do it. We’ve got a ton of pitchers. We’re not going to ask them to do anything they’re not capable of. Between 15 and 25 pitches, they’re going to go for it. It’s going to be fun.”

Hunter Faildo, a Mililani High graduate who played at Pima Community College, and Konnor Palmeira, who began his career at UH and eventually attended Cal State Bakersfield, are the top catchers. David Vergel de Dios also is a consideration.

With Jordan Donahue’s return at shortstop, Elijah Ickes, who hit .280 as a freshman last season, will remain at third base. Ickes is viewed as a future shortstop. Cal State Northridge transfer Shunsuke Sakaino will open at second base for the ’Bows.