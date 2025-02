Scoreboard – February 14, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Marshall vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, second round, 9 a.m. at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Western Illinois vs. Sacramento State, 10:30 a.m.; Western Illinois vs. Utah Tech, 1 p.m.;

Sacramento State vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 3:30 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western

Washington vs. Chaminade, noon and

2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA State

Championships: diving, 8:45 a.m.;

swimming, 2:30 p.m. at UH’s Duke

Kahanamoku Aquactic Complex.

WRESTLING

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Marshall vs.

Hawaii, 1:05 p.m.; and 40 minutes after first game at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 9 a.m. at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Western Illinois vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 10 a.m.; Utah Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield,

12:30 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State, 3 p.m.; Sacramento State vs.

Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western

Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. and

3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

SWIMMING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA State

Championships: diving finals at 8:30 a.m.; swimming at 11:30 a.m. at UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquactic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Championships, 9 a.m. at

Kamehameha.

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVCA Collegiate Beach

Preseason Poll

(First-Place Votes in parentheses)

Pts

1. USC (11) 544 2. TCU (16) 540 3. UCLA (1) 529

4. Cal Poly (1) 488

5. Stanford 469

6. Florida State 410

7. Loyola Marymount 399

8. LSU 363

9. California 356

10. Long Beach State 314

11. Arizona State 298

12. Hawaii 250

13. Georgia State 176

14. Washington 157

15. Texas 133

16. Florida Atlantic 131

17. Florida International 94

18t. North Florida 83

18t. Grand Canyon 83

20. Stetson 71

SOFTBALL

College

Spring Fling Tournament

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Thursday

Hawaii 11, Western Illinois 5

W—Macy Brandl. Leading hitters—UH: Martinez 4-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kochi 2-2, 3b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Thomas 2 RBIs; McGaughey 2 runs; Borges 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.

BULLETIN BOARD

Radford High School

Radford is seeking a boys basketball head coach. Must have a minimum of

10 years of coaching experience on the varsity level (head coaching experience is valued) and established NFHS coaching requirements credentials (coaches

education, heat illness, CPR). Deadline: Feb. 28. Interviews will be the first week of March. E-mail resume to kelly.sur@k12.hi.us

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Thursday

EAST

Albany 90, Massachusetts Lowell 88, OT

Bryant 88, NJIT 66

Central Conn. St. 73, Mercyhurst 63

Fairleigh Dickinson 91, Chicago St. 49

Hampton 63, Drexel 58

Le Moyne 72, Wagner 68, OT

Monmouth-N.J. 79, Stony Brook 69

Northeastern 67, Campbell 58

Stonehill 79, St. Francis (Pa.) 74

Towson 75, Delaware 70

UMBC 81, Binghamton 77

Vermont 79, New Hampshire 59

William & Mary 61, Hofstra 60

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 75, Seattle 59

Appalachian St. 64, Coastal Carolina 46

Austin Peay 73, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Georgia St. 97, Old Dominion 75

High Point 83, Longwood 72

James Madison 77, Georgia Southern 72

Kennesaw St. 69, Louisiana Tech 47

Lipscomb 93, Stetson 60

Memphis 80, South Florida 65

North Alabama 83, North Florida 70

North Carolina A&T 60, Elon University 59

Sam Houston St. 66, Jacksonville St. 61

South Alabama 91, Marshall 82, OT

Texas State 72, UL Monroe 60

Texas-Arlington 82, California Baptist 79, OT

Texas-El Paso 77, Florida International 63

UNC Wilmington 86, Charleston 66

MIDWEST

Denver 68, North Dakota 64

Eastern Kentucky 95, West Georgia 73

Grand Canyon 64, Tarleton State 60

Jacksonville 77, Central Arkansas 62

Lindenwood 73, Morehead St. 60

Little Rock 79, Tennessee Tech 75

Maryland 83, Nebraska 75

No. Dakota State 94, Oral Roberts 88, OT

Queens of Charlotte 92, Bellarmine 87, OT

South Dakota 79, Kansas City 72

So. Dakota State 98, Nebraska Omaha 85

Tenn-Martin 76, SIU Edwardsville 71

Tennessee St. 66, Eastern Illinois 49

Western Illinois 87, Southern Indiana 62

WEST

Cal Poly SLO 98, CSU Fullerton 83

Gonzaga 88, San Francisco 77

Liberty 64, New Mexico St. 54

Montana 81, Idaho State 68

Montana St. 74, Weber St. 66

Northern Colorado 77, Sacramento St. 61

Pacific 83, Loyola Marymount 58

Pepperdine 88, San Diego 81

Portland 84, Oregon St. 72

Portland St. 58, Northern Arizona 46

Southern Utah 76, Utah Tech 74

UC Davis 75, UC Riverside 74

UC Irvine 62, UC Santa Barbara 60

UC San Diego 73, CSU Bakersfield 54

COLLEGE WOMEN

Thursday

Top 25

No. 6 USC 71, No. 1 UCLA 60

No. 2 Notre Dame 88, Pittsburgh 57

No. 3 Texas 67, No. 8 Kentucky 49

No. 4 South Carolina 101, Florida 63

No. 9 Ohio State 87, Minnesota 84, OT

No. 10 NC State 76, Miami 74

No. 12 North Carolina 67, Virginia Tech 62

No. 13 Duke 72, Wake Forest 47

No. 15 Tennessee 99, Auburn 61

Nebraska 91, No. 17 Maryland 71

Clemson 68, No. 19 Georgia Tech 61

Louisville 83, No. 23 Florida State 69

HHSAA Boys Division I

Championships

Monday

First Round

G1: Leilehua at Konawaena, 3:15 p.m.

G2: Kahuku at Mililani, 6:30 p.m

G3: University at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.

G4: Moanalua at Punahou, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

G5: Kahuku/Mililani winner vs. No. 4

Baldwin, 5 p.m.

G6: Leilehua/Konawaena winner vs. No. 1

Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

At Moanalua

G7: Moanalua/Punahou winner vs. No. 3

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G8: University/Kamehameha-Maui winner

vs. No. 2 Kailua, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Moanalua

G9: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 5 p.m.

G10: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

G12: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

Friday Feb. 21

Fifth Place

At Kalani

G13: G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Third Place

At Stan Sheriff Center

G14: G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship

At Stan Sheriff Center

G15: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

League Championship

Saint Louis 63, Punahou 56

Boys Varsity II

Single-Elimination Tournament

Final

Le Jardin 60, Hawaii Baptist 56

OIA

Thursday

Boys Division I Tournament

Third Place

Leilehua 71, Moanalua 40

Fifth Place

Kahuku 68, Kapolei 57. Top scorers—Kah: Kashus Daley 24, Ronin Naihe 19, Mystique Akina-Watson 11. Kap: Caleb Paakaula 14, Jenisen Pave 12.

NBA Calendar

Friday through Sunday — NBA All-Star 2025 (San Francisco

Feb. 14-19 — NBA All-Star break

March 1 — Playoff Eligibility Waiver

Deadline

April 1 — NBA G League Playoffs begins

April 11 — All 30 teams to play

April 13 — NBA regular season ends. All 30 teams to play.