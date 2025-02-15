Great Aloha Run will start with early road closures Monday

More than 12,000 runners and walkers are expected to pound the pavement Monday for the 41st annual Great Aloha Run, with road closures to begin early in the morning.

Every year, participants move along an 8.15-mile course that starts in front of the Aloha Tower on Ala Moana Boulevard and finishes at the Aloha Stadium in Aiea.

The run officially begins at 7 a.m. and should wrap up before noon. Proceeds from the run go to a number of charitable organizations and schools in Hawaii.

The following major road closures begin as early as 4 a.m. Monday:

>> 4 a.m.: All downtown roads from Beretania Street to Ala Moana/Nimitz Highway, and from Nuuanu Street to Punchbowl Street close to traffic. Expected to reopen at about 8 a.m.

>> 4 a.m.: Ala Moana closed in both directions from South to River Streets. Nimitz Highway westbound also closed from River Street to the H-1 Freeway viaduct. Expected to reopen at 8 a.m. or after race passes.

>> 4 a.m.: Nimitz Highway’s two right lanes closed from Sand Island Access Road to River Street until after race passes.

>> 4:15 a.m. Kamehameha Highway exit closed under the H-1 freeway until after the race passes.

>> 6:45 a.m. Salt Lake Boulevard closed in both directions from Kahuapaani to Kalaloa streets until race passes.

>> 6:45 a.m.: Salt Lake Boulevard closed in both directions from Kalaloa Street to Kamehameha Highway until race passes.

The full road closures notice is available on the Great Aloha Run website.

On Monday morning, Ewa-bound traffic to downtown will be diverted onto South Street, with access to the freeway available via South Beretania Street to Punchbowl Street. Motorists are also advised to avoid using the Middle Street and Dillingham Boulevard intersection Monday morning.

Honolulu police will attempt to let cross-traffic flow through once the bulk of runners have passed, and most roads should be reopened by 9 a.m. Salt Lake Boulevard should reopen by about 9:45 a.m.