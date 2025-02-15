HFD responds to 16th floor fire at Waikiki high-rise

Honolulu firefighters this evening put out a fire that broke out on the 16th floor of a high-rise in Waikiki, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

HFD received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. for a building fire at 1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, which is the address listed for Moana Vista Apartments. Thirteen units with about 52 personnel responded, with the first arriving within minutes.

The fire was on the 16th floor of the 17-story residential high-rise.

As firefighters were securing a water supply from below, an off-duty firefighter who lives at Moana Vista grabbed a house line and initiated a fire attack on the apartment.

By the time crews arrived on the 16th floor at 5:07 p.m., the fire was under control. The fire was fully extinguished at 5:09 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed no occupants were inside the unit at the time of the fire.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

An investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, are pending.