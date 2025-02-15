Motorcyclist, 23, critically injured in crash on H-2

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was in critical condition after a solo crash on the H-2 freeway in Mililani this morning, according to Honolulu police.

At about 11:13 a.m., the man was heading southbound on the H-2 at a high rate of speed when he lost control, collided into a guardrail and was ejected onto the roadway, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said a helmet was found at the scene, but it remains unknown whether the motorcyclist was wearing one during the collision.