Puna man arrested for allegedly using machete to assault brother

Hawaii island police have arrested a Puna man following an alleged assault with a machete on his brother that resulted in critical injuries this week.

Police said the suspect is Dante F. Modaffari, 44, of Mountain View.

According to police, Modaffari attacked his brother with a machete on Wednesday morning on Lehuanani Street in Volcano.

Puna patrol officers responded just before 9 a.m. to a report of a disturbance and someone yelling for help, and found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple lacerations on his arms.

The victim told police that his brother, Modaffari, had attacked him with a machete and fled on foot. Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate Modaffari.

Firefighters took the victim to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he underwent immediate surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Police on Thursday found Modaffari on a vacant property in the area, and arrested him without incident. Detectives with a search warrant were later able to recover potential evidence from the property.

Modaffari has since been charged on suspicion of first-degree assault and abuse of a family member. His bail was set at $55,000.

He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance Tuesday in Hilo District Court.

Witnesses are asked to contact Det. Richard Itliong at 808-961-2278 or Richard.Itliong@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.