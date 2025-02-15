Letter: Kailua roundabout build causes traffic headache

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

During the endless construction of the roundabout at Kailua Beach, Lanikai traffic is being routed through the major beach parking lot. The city, in all its wisdom, has banned all parking in that lot, even though parking there would in no way interfere with the contraflow of traffic. This makes no sense.

It seems purely punitive to the locals and certainly isn’t sending a positive message to the tourists.

Pat Deryke

Kailua

