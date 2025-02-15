Letter: Litterbugs should keep litter bag in their car

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The McDonald’s next to the fire station in Mililani just spent big bucks on new landscaping by the ordering area and it’s super nice, except for people who throw their cigarettes butts, used McDonald’s coffee cups, soda cans and other paper in the area.

Cars have ashtrays, keep a litter bag in your car. Lets keep Hawaii clean!

Dan R. Hawkins

Mililani

