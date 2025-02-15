Letter: Offshoring obsession leaves America in lurch

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’m disappointed in Larry Schiff (“It’s every American’s duty to understand the cost of tariffs,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 9). He completely leaves out what has happened in American business.

He says nothing of American CEO’s shifting production overseas because it’s cheaper with less problems to manufacture there. Then they get huge bonuses for shutting down American factories and saving their company money.

While CEO’s get fat bonuses, we get slightly cheaper goods, unemployment and massive debt for handouts to help those without jobs.

Salvatore Putzulu

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter