Letter: Paid family leave could be blessing for many

Mahalo nui loa to Savy Makalena and her Island Voices on paid family caregiver leave (“Enact paid family leave for caregivers,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 9). My wife left her job to care for her mother whose dementia was progressing. Paid family leave and family caregiver tax credits would have been extremely helpful.

Gary Simon

Manoa

