Letter: U.S. again finds itself liable in refugee crisis

The United States and others did a poor job of saving European refugees — especially Jews — from Hitler in the interwar period.

Now we’ve played a large and dishonorable role in creating a new refugee crisis in Gaza by failing to put any limits on U.S. aid to Israel. I hope we will be prepared to take in large numbers of Palestinian refugees.

John C. Swindle

Downtown Honolulu

