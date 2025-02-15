Letter: U.S. again finds itself liable in refugee crisis

Saturday, February 15, 2025
Palestinians walk next to the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Thursday.
The United States and others did a poor job of saving European refugees — especially Jews — from Hitler in the interwar period.
Now we’ve played a large and dishonorable role in creating a new refugee crisis in Gaza by failing to put any limits on U.S. aid to Israel. I hope we will be prepared to take in large numbers of Palestinian refugees.
John C. Swindle
Downtown Honolulu
