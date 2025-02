A campus security officer sits in a golf cart on the Farrington High School campus as teens hang out by the entrance.

Lawmakers for the third time have introduced a bill aimed at strengthening workplace safety for educational workers following concerns from advocates about the state Department of Education’s handling of harassment issues.

Currently, no standardized procedure exists to handle harassment in schools, and some teachers argue they need a safe space to foster a safe learning environment for students.

House Bill 616 establishes formal protocols, requiring the DOE and charter schools to intervene, notify law enforcement within 48 hours of threats and implement harassment policies. It also provides paid leave for court protection, reimbursement for filing costs, legal assistance, annual harassment training and emergency safety plans.

During a House Education Committee hearing on Jan. 30, DOE representative Elizabeth Higashi admitted uncertainty about next steps in a case involving a parent with 30 temporary restraining orders from teachers, despite the case being widespread within the DOE.

Higashi highlighted the DOE’s visitor’s code of conduct, which sends violation notices for harassment, but teachers argue it’s insufficient, likening it to anti-bullying posters that raise awareness but don’t stop harmful behavior.

Aimee Takaki of Myron B. Thompson Academy testified that despite the code of conduct, she filed a harassment complaint due to persistent harassment, noting other educators had to file TROs, with some leaving their positions for safer environments.

“Harassment can and does interfere directly with the day-to-day operations of school. There have been multiple incidents of parents interrupting classes with outbursts. There have been multiple incidents of parents berating and swearing at staff on campus,” Takaki wrote. “All of these have occurred with a Code of Conduct in place. The Code of Conduct is not enough to protect us from harassment and certainly not enough to help us feel safe and secure at work. It is not enough to ensure our students will be safe at school.”

Inger Stonehill, a former Farrington High School teacher and co-author of HB 616, said she experienced prolonged harassment from a parent, which led to her transfer to another school due to inadequate support. According to Stonehill, the parent objected to her teaching civil rights, made racist remarks and left 20 voicemails filled with racial slurs targeting her and her family.

She said she recognizes that parents might have legitimate concerns, but emphasized that it is unacceptable for teachers to be attacked. The purpose of the bill, she emphasized, is not to silence concerned parents, but to protect educators from threats and harassment. While educators are open to engaging with parents, they should not be subjected to intimidation or threats directed at them or their families.

She also stressed that supervisors should be there to support victims of harassment, ensuring educators are not left to face such challenges alone.

Stonehill said responses to harassment vary by school — some principals take the right steps, while others, despite good intentions, fail to involve victims in decision-making. She stressed the need for a consistent, statewide safety plan to ensure all schools follow clear procedures and no one is left uncertain about the next steps.

The DOE, in its testimony, expressed support for protecting employees from harassment but raised legal, financial and procedural concerns over HB 616.

The bill mandates paid leave for employees seeking judicial protection, but the DOE argues it lacks clear timelines and funding, which could strain resources. A provision allowing employees to determine unsafe conditions based on personal judgment also raises concerns about potential misuse and staffing disruptions.

Additionally, the DOE cautions that funding legal actions, such as restraining orders and private attorneys, could violate constitutional restrictions on using public funds for private matters. The department also argues that employees should report harassment directly, as third-party reporting could be legally problematic and inadmissible in court.

Lindsay Chambers, a former DOE communications specialist who said she ultimately left the system due to a lack of support from her workplace, argued the department should be held accountable when it fails to protect employees from har­assment. She noted that she would not have encountered her perpetrator — who she claims repeatedly harassed her and her team — if not for her role at the DOE.

While Chambers is grateful for the help of her husband, an attorney, she emphasized that most teachers don’t have that advantage. Navigating the legal system can be overwhelming, and teachers like Stonehill — who also experienced harassment from the same alleged perpetrator — often have to manage it alone.

“It was scary to do that on my own, especially, and stressful to have to deal with it by myself, on top of taking care of other responsibilities like teaching my students, maintaining professionalism and worrying about my own safety,” Stonehill said.

Stonehill said the harassment caused her significant trauma, leading to anxiety and panic attacks on campus. She sought therapy, took anti-anxiety medication and faced financial burdens while managing the legal process independently. After transferring schools, Stonehill found stronger support, though her new school lacked a formal safety plan. She advocates for a standardized procedure to simplify the process for teachers facing similar challenges.

MBTA faculty, including Jacey Waterhouse and Noelle Tavares-Sumiye, testified that as a hybrid school, MBTA must address safety concerns both in person and virtually. Unscheduled parent interruptions, outbursts and harassment during Zoom classes pose risks to the safety of students, staff and others.

Supporting students who witness harassment and addressing the impact on children of harassing parents are also key priorities.

Failure to protect educators undermines the integrity of the Department of Education and Public Charter School Commission, sending the wrong message about acceptable behavior.

Some workers, like Chambers, have left the DOE due to a lack of support, which she calls “institutional abuse.”

Others, like Stonehill, have undergone difficult transfers to avoid harassment, while some others seriously consider leaving the DOE. Advocates warn that without formal safety plans, more educators might leave the profession.

Advocates urge the Legislature to pass HB 616 to better protect educational workers from harassment and create a safer learning environment for all.