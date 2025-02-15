Ko Olina, CNHA team up to strengthen cultural stewardship

Ko Olina Resort and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement have formed a partnership aimed at increasing visitor engagement with Native Hawaiian culture and incorporating cultural stewardship into future resort developments.

Ko Olina, situated in the historic ahupuaa of Hono­uliuli, has long been a place of rest, healing and sustenance for Native Hawaiians. It once served as a retreat for alii, a navigational landmark for fishermen and a vital source of natural resources. The partnership aims to preserve Ko Olina’s cultural significance while fostering responsible tourism that supports Native Hawaiians and the wider community.

Through the collaboration, CNHA will help oversee two parcels totaling 17.96 acres, creating dedicated spaces for cultural engagement where visitors can learn about Native Hawaiian traditions, arts and history. CNHA also will act as a cultural adviser to Ko Olina, ensuring that future projects reflect Native Hawaiian values.

“We’re excited about this partnership because it’s a significant step toward bringing balance to tourism in Hawai‘i. Our goal is to help shape a destination that Hawai‘i — especially our West O‘ahu community — can be proud of,” CNHA Chief Executive Officer Kuhio Lewis said in a statement. “For the visitor industry to be truly regenerative, it must be guided by Native Hawaiian perspectives and rooted in authentic cultural experiences. We applaud Ko Olina for recognizing the importance of cultural integrity and for taking meaningful steps to ensure that Native Hawaiian voices are integrated into the stewardship of this special place.”

Jeff Stone, Ko Olina’s owner and master developer, emphasized the resort’s commitment to cultural preservation.

“As the largest Native Hawaiian organization in the state, CNHA brings invaluable expertise and cultural stewardship to this partnership,” Stone said. “Ko Olina has always been a place of significance for Hawaiians — historically, culturally, and spiritually. We recognize our responsibility to respect and preserve that legacy. Working alongside Native Hawaiians ensures that Ko Olina continues to honor cultural traditions while offering enriching experiences to visitors from around the world.”

Ko Olina is part of the Kapolei City Master Plan and employs nearly 10,000 people, many of whom live in West Oahu. The resort has supported workforce development, education and environmental sustainability initiatives aimed at benefiting local communities.

The partnership also includes plans to explore the development of a Hawaiian cultural center or gathering space at Ko Olina. The proposed center would serve as a venue for education, cultural exchange and the perpetuation of Native Hawaiian traditions. It would complement the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute and align with efforts by James Campbell Co. through its Cove Redevelopment project.

“As Ko Olina continues to evolve, our dedication to honoring Hawai‘i’s rich cultural heritage, supporting local communities, and fostering sustainable growth remains steadfast,” Stone said. “By integrating Native Hawaiian values into our future development, we hope to create a lasting legacy — one that generates more opportunities for the ‘Ewa and Westside communities while preserving the deep-rooted traditions and history of this cherished area.”