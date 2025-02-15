Hawaii’s Wheeler claims another diving gold

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii freshman Macy Wheeler earned gold in the 3-meter diving event Friday at the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston

Wheeler posted a 367.30, the third highest mark in Rainbow Wahine history. She previously won the 1-meter diving event.

The UH men and women combined to win 12 medals Friday. The ’Bows has claimed 29 medals through three days of competition, including nine golds.

UH men’s golf team in 15th at Hokuala

The Hawaii men’s golf team is tied for 15th at 20-over 580 after Friday’s second round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

Utah leads the 17-team tournament at 545. Long Beach State is second at 551 and UNLV is third at 552.

Utah’s Sergio Jimenez leads at 8-under 132. Hawaii’s top golfer is James Whitworth, who is tied for 50th at 144.