Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Marshall vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m.; and 40 minutes after first game at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, final round, 9 a.m. at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Western Illinois vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 10 a.m.; Utah Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 12:30 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Sacramento State, 3 p.m.; Sacramento State vs. Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

SWIMMING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA State Championships: diving finals at 8:30 a.m.; swimming at 11:30 a.m. at UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquactic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Championships, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Marshall vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, noon; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

BASEBALL

MAUI HIGH PRESEASON TOURNAMENT

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Thursday

King Kekaulike 3, Kapaa 2, 6 inn.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 5, Kauai 1

Maui High 1, Pac-Five 1 (tie), 7 inn.

Pearl City 1, Baldwin 1, (tie), 6 inn

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Friday

At Sand Island Park

No. 10 Western Washington 5, Chaminade 1

No. 10 Western Washington 4, Chaminade 0

BASKETBALL

PACWEST

Thursday

At Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium

Men

Chaminade 86, Hawaii Hilo 76.

Point leaders—CU: Kameron Ng 15, Jackson Last 14, Fletcher MacDonald 14, Roland Banks II 13, Amound Anderson 11. Hilo: Andre Norris 19, Jarin Edwards 13, Jake Kosakowski 12, Julio Montes II 10. Rebound leaders—CU: Kent King 6, MacDonald 6. Hilo: Edwards 11, Nadjrick Peat 11. Assist leaders—CU: Banks II 2, King 2, Last 2. Hilo: Edwards 4.

Women

Hawaii Hilo 59, Chaminade 42.

Point leaders—Hilo: Keirstyn Agonias 20, KeanuMarie Huihui 15. CU: Sameera Elmasri 9, Morgan Escobedo 9. Rebound leaders—Hilo: Noelle Sua-Godinet 9. CU: Escobedo 11, Elmasri 10. Assist leaders— Hilo: Caiyle Kaupu 3. CU: three with 1.