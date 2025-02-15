Hawaii baseball sweeps doubleheader against Marshall

Shunsuke Sakaino drove in Ben Zeigler-Namoa with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help Hawaii complete a doubleheader sweep of Marshall today.

A Les Murakami Stadium crowd of 2,042 watched all four UH hitters reach base in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Thundering Herd 7-6 in the second game.

Hawaii has won 14 straight home games.

Sakaino finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Matthew Miura had three hits.

Zacary Tenn pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn the win.

Hawaii won the seven-inning opening game of today’s doubleheader 6-2.

Draft-eligible sophomore right-hander Itsuki Takemoto earned the win allowing two runs on four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Miura went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Liam O’Brien retired all six batters he faced in relief of Takemoto with three strikeouts.

The four-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.