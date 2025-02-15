Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii baseball sweeps doubleheader against Marshall

By Billy Hull

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii infielder Xaige Lancaster steals second base as Marshall infielder AJ Havrilla can’t hold onto the ball during the first inning at Les Murakami Stadium.

Shunsuke Sakaino drove in Ben Zeigler-Namoa with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help Hawaii complete a doubleheader sweep of Marshall today.

A Les Murakami Stadium crowd of 2,042 watched all four UH hitters reach base in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Thundering Herd 7-6 in the second game.

Hawaii has won 14 straight home games.

Sakaino finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Matthew Miura had three hits.

Zacary Tenn pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn the win.

Hawaii won the seven-inning opening game of today’s doubleheader 6-2.

Draft-eligible sophomore right-hander Itsuki Takemoto earned the win allowing two runs on four hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Miura went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Liam O’Brien retired all six batters he faced in relief of Takemoto with three strikeouts.

The four-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

